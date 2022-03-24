Delhi: Final field trials of first-ever i-ATS inaugurated on metro's Red Line

NEW DELHI :
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday informed that the final field trials of the first-ever indigenously developed signaling technology was inaugurated on the Red Line of the Delhi Metro.
"The final field trials of India's first ever i-ATS was virtually inaugurated today on the Red Line by our Managing Director, Dr. Mangu Singh in the presence of Directors and senior officials at Metro Bhawan. #DelhiMetro," the DMRC tweeted.
ATS is a computer-based system, which manages train operations. This system is indispensable for high density operations such as the metro, where services are scheduled every few minutes.
"This development will make DMRC more self-reliant in the field of Metro Train Signalling and will boost the Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative. #DelhiMetro," it said in another tweet.
Delhi Metro on 24 December last year had entered into the 20th year of its operations and marked the occasion by commencing a field trial of the i-ATS technology.
i-ATS is the indigenously developed technology, which will now significantly reduce the dependence of Indian metros on foreign vendors dealing with such technologies, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had earlier said.
With this achievement, India will become one of the few countries in the world to have its own ATS product which can be implemented in other metros as well as railway systems, it had said.
"The development of the i-ATS system is a major step towards the development of an indigenously built CBTC (Communication Based Train Control) based signalling technology for Metro railway since the i-ATS is an important sub system of the CBTC Signalling system," the DMRC had said. PTI KND TDS TDS
