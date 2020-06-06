Delhi: FIR against private hospital for allegedly violating Covid-19 norms

New Delhi: An FIR has been lodged against the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) here for allegedly violating Covid-19 regulation norms, after Delhi government registered a compliant with the police in this connection.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with PTI, the complainant is a senior official of the Delhi government's heath department.

There was no immediate reaction from the authorities of the SGRH, a leading private hospital and a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

The official has alleged that there has been a "violation" on part of the hospital in adhering to COVID-19 regulation norms as specified under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

A couple of private hospitals in Delhi are refusing admission to COVID-19 patients and demanding lakhs of rupees for allotting bed to those in a pressing need, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday and warned of strong action against such "black-marketing of beds".

Asserting that there is no dearth of hospital beds in the national capital to treat COVID-19 patients, he said the Delhi government would deploy medical professionals at each private hospital to keep a tab on available beds.

He said the government has come to know of a few hospitals refusing admission to COVID-19 patients and indulging in "black-marketing of beds".

"We will take strong action against such hospitals and they cannot refuse patients. Some time will be needed to break the mafia who are indulging in it. These few hospitals have political connections but they should not be under illusion that their political masters can save them," he said in a virtual press briefing.

He, however, added that most of the private hospitals in Delhi were good and only a couple of them were indulging in such a malpractice.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

