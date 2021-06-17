Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi: Fire at AIIMS hospital brought under control, no casualty reported

Delhi: Fire at AIIMS hospital brought under control, no casualty reported

Fire brigades arrive after a fire breaks out at the Convergence block of AIIMS in New Delhi
1 min read . 05:34 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Sneha

  • The fire services received a call about the incident at around 10.30 pm on Wednesday
  • The fire broke out in the building where various diagnostic labs and examination sections are located

The fire that broke out on the ninth floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi has been brought under control, said the fire department on Thursday.

No casualty or injuries were reported due to the incident and the floor was vacated in time, reported news agency ANI.

The fire services received a call about the incident at around 10.30 pm. "At least 20 fire tenders were rushed to the hospital after the alert. The fire is under control now," said Delhi Fire Service director Atul Garg.

According to deputy chief fire officer, Sunil Choudhary, the fire broke out at an area where Covid-19 samples were collected.

"The area where the fire broke out was being used for Covid-19 sampling. At least 20-22 fire tenders are working to completely douse the blaze. No casualty has been reported so far," said Choudhary.

The fire broke out at the hospital late on Wednesday night in the building where various diagnostic labs and examination sections are located. The area is reportedly away from where patients are admitted to the hospital.

The building also houses the AIIMS' SET (Skills, e-Learning, Telemedicine) facility and auditorium, officials had said.

Officials have not been able to ascertain the cause of the fire yet. However, preliminary information suggests that a short circuit led to it.

The incident comes two days before the hospital was set to resume its OPD services in a phased manner around two months after they were suspended due to the Covid-19 situation.

