A fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of Brahm Shakti Hospital in Delhi's Rohini yesterday in which a patient died. According to the PTI news agency, a 64-year-old patient died after his oxygen support was disrupted due to a fire incident.

The fire was reportedly caused due to short circuit that broke out on the third floor of the Brahm Shakti Hospital.

All were safely rescued except one patient who was admitted to the ICU and on ventilator support, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

Holi, a kidney patient and a resident of Prem Nagar, was taken out but he died due to the disruption of power and oxygen support, the DCP said.

The information regarding the fire was received around 5 am on Saturday, following which the fire tenders and local police rushed to the spot. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Director Atul Garg said a total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

No operational firefighting system was found in place at the hospital and the fire exit door was blocked, according to the police.

However, a Delhi health department official said the hospital did have a fire NOC (no objection certificate).

On the non-functional fire equipment, the official said it is the responsibility of the fire department to assess it.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), and 304A (causing death by negligence) is being registered in this regard at Vijay Vihar police station, DCP Tayal said.

Munni Devi, the wife of deceased Holi Ram, a retired DDA gardener, said her husband would have been alive if he had been shifted to the general ward.

"My husband had some kidney issues and he was admitted to the hospital for the last 15 days. On Thursday, he told us that he was fine and wanted to be shifted to the general ward. However, the doctors didn't allow it. My husband would have been alive if he had been shifted to the general ward on the second or first floor of the building," she said.

The deceased daughter blamed Brahm Shakti Hospital for her father's death.

"There were three patients in the ICU and only my father died. A woman, whose husband works with the police department, was rescued safely from the ICU but not my father. All this happened due to the carelessness of the hospital," she alleged.

Recently, fire incidents were reported at Safdarjung Hospital in south Delhi and at Makkar Multispeciality Hospital in the eastern part of the city on May 27. However, there were no casualties in these incidents.