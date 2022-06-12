Delhi: Fire at Rohini's hospital; patient dies after losing oxygen support2 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2022, 07:51 AM IST
- Delhi: The fire was reportedly caused due to short circuit that broke out on the third floor of the Brahm Shakti Hospital
Listen to this article
A fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of Brahm Shakti Hospital in Delhi's Rohini yesterday in which a patient died. According to the PTI news agency, a 64-year-old patient died after his oxygen support was disrupted due to a fire incident.