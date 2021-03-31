OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi: Fire at Safdarjung Hospital, 50 patients shifted from ICU ward

A fire broke out in the ICU ward of Safdarjung Hospital Wednesday morning. At least 50 patients have been shifted from the ICU ward.

A total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was brought under control. No casualty has been reported in the blaze that broke out around 6:30 am.

Around 50 patients were immediately shifted to other wards with the help of hospital staff.

