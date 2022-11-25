Delhi: Fire at wholesale market in Chandni Chowk, main part of building damaged

A massive fire broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi on Thursday night, said officials, adding that the fire extinguishing process is still underway, according to the news agency ANI.
Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service Director said a total of 40 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze and assured that the fire will be brought under control this morning. The department is using a remote control fire fighting machine to douse the flames.
However, the situation is not very good, and a major part of the building has been damaged, he said.
"The situation is not very good as of now. 40 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire will be brought under control by morning. No casualties have been reported so far. A major part of the building has been damaged," Garg told ANI.
Former Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who visited the incident site, said that the main building is collapsing slowly as two floors are completely damaged. He said the fire tenders and police are at the site and efforts are being made to bring the fire under control, as per ANI reports.
The call was received at 9:19 pm. More than 30 fire tenders, including one unmanned firefighter, have been pressed into service, according to the fire department.
“Efforts are being put in to douse the fire. Fire officials and Police are at the site. Fire has not been brought under control so far. Two floors have been damaged. No casualty has been reported. The reason for the fire is not known yet," the minister said.
(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)
