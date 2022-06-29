Delhi | Fire breaks out at a factory in Mangolpuri; no casualties reported

Delhi | Fire breaks out at a factory in Mangolpuri; no casualties reported1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
- SK Dua, Delhi Fire Service said that the fire was declared to be of medium category.
A medium category fire broke out at a factory in the Phase-I area of Mangolpuri in Delhi on 29 June.
Acting on the incident, 26 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flames. As per the early reports by the Delhi Fire Department, no casualties were reported.
SK Dua, Delhi Fire Service said that the fire was declared to be of medium category.
“26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fire is now under control. As of now, no casualty has been reported. We also used remote control fire fighting machine to douse the fire," he said.
Earlier today in Maharashtra, a massive fire broke out following a series of explosions at a chemical factory in the MIDC industrial area in Palghar.
On Saturday, a massive fire had broke out in a plastic godown in the Badli area behind Rohini jail in the national capital.
In May, a massive fire broke out in a factory in Mundka. As per the reports at least 27 bodies were recovered after the incident took place, of which 22 dead bodies have already been handed over to their respective families.
The four-storey building was used as office space for multiple companies. According to the Delhi Police's FIR, the building did not have a fire safety protocol in place.
Following the incident, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) suspended two officials including a section officer.
On May 23, a Delhi court granted three days of police custody of the building's owners-- Harish Goyal and Varun Goyal in the said fire tragedy case.
(With inputs from ANI)
