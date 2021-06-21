Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi: Fire breaks out at a shoe factory in Udyog Nagar, none hurt

Delhi: Fire breaks out at a shoe factory in Udyog Nagar, none hurt

Fire at a shoe factory in Delhi
1 min read . 10:06 AM IST Livemint

  • 24 fire engines are present at the spot, no casualties reported so far

A fire broke out today at a shoe factory located at Udyog Nagar in Delhi. Fire fighting operations underway, 24 fire engines are present at the spot, no casualties reported so far.

*More details awaited

