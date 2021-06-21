Delhi: Fire breaks out at a shoe factory in Udyog Nagar, none hurt

Delhi: Fire breaks out at a shoe factory in Udyog Nagar, none hurt1 min read . 10:06 AM IST
- 24 fire engines are present at the spot, no casualties reported so far
A fire broke out today at a shoe factory located at Udyog Nagar in Delhi. Fire fighting operations underway, 24 fire engines are present at the spot, no casualties reported so far.
*More details awaited
