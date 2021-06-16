OPEN APP
Delhi: Fire breaks out at AIIMS hospital, 22 fire engines rushed to spot

A fire broke out at an AIIMS hospital building in the national capital on Wednesday evening, according to the Delhi Fire Service officials.

No injury has been reported in the fire at the time of publishing the report. The fire broke out on the ninth floor of the hospital's Convergence Block, according to a PTI report.

A call about the fire was received at around 10.30 pm after which 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, as per the fire department.

Fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

