Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi: Fire breaks out at AIIMS hospital, 22 fire engines rushed to spot

Delhi: Fire breaks out at AIIMS hospital, 22 fire engines rushed to spot

Premium
Fire brigades arrive after a fire breaks out at Convergence block, 9th floor of AIIMS in New Delhi.
1 min read . 16 Jun 2021 Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

  • The fire broke out on the ninth floor of the hospital's Convergence Block

A fire broke out at an AIIMS hospital building in the national capital on Wednesday evening, according to the Delhi Fire Service officials.

A fire broke out at an AIIMS hospital building in the national capital on Wednesday evening, according to the Delhi Fire Service officials.

No injury has been reported in the fire at the time of publishing the report. The fire broke out on the ninth floor of the hospital's Convergence Block, according to a PTI report.

TRENDING STORIES See All

No injury has been reported in the fire at the time of publishing the report. The fire broke out on the ninth floor of the hospital's Convergence Block, according to a PTI report.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

A call about the fire was received at around 10.30 pm after which 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, as per the fire department.

Fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!