Delhi: Several cars gutted as fire breaks out at Mahindra service centre, situation under control

Delhi: Several cars gutted as fire breaks out at Mahindra service centre, situation under control

1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 09:26 AM IST Livemint

A massive fire broke out at Mahindra car service centre in Mayapuri Phase 1, Delhi on Wednesday

Mahindra service centre caught fire in Delhi on Wednesday (File photo)

A massive fire broke out at Mahindra car showroom service centre in Mayapuri Phase 1, Delhi on Wednesday. Twenty fire tenders reached on the spot to douse the fire. The fire broke out on the first floor of the showroom destroying several cars. Till now no injury has been reported.

Situation has been brought under control by the Delhi fire service.

The fire has been brought under control. It is Mahindra's service centre. Fire was on the first floor. Several cars were gutted in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No injuries or casualties reported, Ashok Kumar Jaiswal, DFO, Delhi Fire Service told ANI.

The Fire station officer also informed that there is no information about the exact number of cars destroyed due to the fire at the service centre. The Fire brigase personnel are currently engaged in the cooling process inside the premises. The fire was sucessfully stopped from spreading to second floor by the timely action of the fire brigade team members.

Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 12:04 PM IST
