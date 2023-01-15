Six fire tenders rushed to outer Delhi's Mundka on Sunday as a fire broke out in a building near the metro station. The officials of Delhi Fire Services informed that no casualties were reported in the incident. The fire services received the information regarding the fire at 4:45 PM after which the fire tenders rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out in the same building where last year 27 people lost their lives in a similar fire incident. The officials from fire services informed that the department is making efforts to control the fire as soon as possible.

In May 2022, a fire incident was reported from the same building near the Mundka metro station. The fire which started from the ground floor of the four-storey building killed 27 people while 12 were injured in the incident.

In 2022, the national capital reported 16,500 fire-related incidents in which 82 people lost their lives while around 700 were injured, according to Delhi Fire Services. Most of these fire incidents occurred in factories, commercial buildings, and slum clusters, Atul Garg, director of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said while informing about the number of fire incidents.

The director added that in most of the fire-related cases, it was observed that the factories or commercial buildings have not taken a “No Objection Certificate" from the fire department and also didn't have the proper fire safety mechanisms in place.

The most fire-related emergency calls were received during the peak summer season, from April to June, while fewer fire incidents were reported in the months of the winter season. The highest number of fire-related incidents took place in April (3,139) followed by 2,234 in May and 2,192 in June.

Between 2019-2020, 17, 231 fire incidents were reported in Delhi in which 100 people lost their life while 843 were injured.

(With inputs from PTI)