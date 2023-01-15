Delhi: Fire breaks out at building near Mundka metro station, six tenders rushed to spot2 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 08:23 PM IST
- The fire broke out in the same building where last year 27 people lost their lives in a similar fire incident
Six fire tenders rushed to outer Delhi's Mundka on Sunday as a fire broke out in a building near the metro station. The officials of Delhi Fire Services informed that no casualties were reported in the incident. The fire services received the information regarding the fire at 4:45 PM after which the fire tenders rushed to the spot.