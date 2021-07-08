A fire broke out in the CBI building at CGO complex in Lodhi Road area in Delhi on Thursday.

According to a CBI officer, the fire broke out in transformer and AC plant rooms in the second basement of the building.

Fire officials said a call about a blaze at the building was received at 11.36 am. Subsequently, an automatic sprinkler system was activated.

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.

The functioning of the office will be restored in some time, the CBI officer said.

No damage to property was reported.

