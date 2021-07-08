Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi: Fire breaks out at CBI office due to short circuit

Delhi: Fire breaks out at CBI office due to short circuit

CBI building in Delhi.
1 min read . 02:16 PM IST Agencies

According to a CBI official, the functioning of the office will be restored in some time

A fire broke out in the CBI building at CGO complex in Lodhi Road area in Delhi on Thursday.

According to a CBI officer, the fire broke out in transformer and AC plant rooms in the second basement of the building.

Fire officials said a call about a blaze at the building was received at 11.36 am. Subsequently, an automatic sprinkler system was activated.

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.

The functioning of the office will be restored in some time, the CBI officer said.

No damage to property was reported.

