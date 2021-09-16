OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Mayapuri, 17 fire tenders rushed to spot

A major fire broke out at a factory in west Delhi's Mayapuri today morning, news agency ANI reported. A senior fire department official said information regarding the blaze was received around 9.30 am.

A total of 17 fire tenders were present outside a factory in the Mayapuri Phase-2 area where a fire broke out. 

However, no casualty has been reported so far.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout