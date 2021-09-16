A major fire broke out at a factory in west Delhi's Mayapuri today morning, news agency ANI reported. A senior fire department official said information regarding the blaze was received around 9.30 am.

A total of 17 fire tenders were present outside a factory in the Mayapuri Phase-2 area where a fire broke out.

Delhi | A total of 17 fire tenders present outside a factory in the Mayapuri Phase-2 area where a fire broke out. No casualty reported so far: Fire Department



Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/WOu3RgS2Tm — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021

However, no casualty has been reported so far.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.