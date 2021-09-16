Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Mayapuri, 17 fire tenders rushed to spot

Delhi fire: A total of 17 fire tenders were present outside a factory in the Mayapuri Phase-2 area where a fire broke out.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A major fire broke out at a factory in west Delhi's Mayapuri today morning, news agency ANI reported. A senior fire department official said information regarding the blaze was received around 9.30 am.

A major fire broke out at a factory in west Delhi's Mayapuri today morning, news agency ANI reported. A senior fire department official said information regarding the blaze was received around 9.30 am.

A total of 17 fire tenders were present outside a factory in the Mayapuri Phase-2 area where a fire broke out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

A total of 17 fire tenders were present outside a factory in the Mayapuri Phase-2 area where a fire broke out. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}