Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Mayapuri, 17 fire tenders rushed to spot

Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Mayapuri, 17 fire tenders rushed to spot1 min read . 11:11 AM IST
Delhi fire: A total of 17 fire tenders were present outside a factory in the Mayapuri Phase-2 area where a fire broke out.
A major fire broke out at a factory in west Delhi's Mayapuri today morning, news agency ANI reported. A senior fire department official said information regarding the blaze was received around 9.30 am.
A total of 17 fire tenders were present outside a factory in the Mayapuri Phase-2 area where a fire broke out.
However, no casualty has been reported so far.
