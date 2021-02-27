OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Pratap Nagar, fire tenders rushed to spot

A massive fire has broken out at a factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar are Saturday morning. As many as 16 fire tenders of the Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

According to reports, many factory workers were present inside the premises when the fire broke out. However, they managed to escape unhurt.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 Vaccine at a mass vaccination site.

Covid vaccination: Over 1.37 cr doses administered in India, says Centre

3 min read . 07:52 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi to inaugurate India Toy Fair today

1 min read . 07:43 AM IST
Mary Trump, niece of former president Donald Trump.

Donald Trump's niece blasts his 'chutzpah' toward her fraud lawsuit

1 min read . 07:10 AM IST
The Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazil's capital goes into lockdown to quell COVID-19 surge

1 min read . 07:02 AM IST

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details awaited

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout