Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Pratap Nagar, fire tenders rushed to spot

A massive fire has broken out at a factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar are Saturday morning. As many as 16 fire tenders of the Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details awaited

