Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Pratap Nagar, fire tenders rushed to spot

A massive fire has broken out at a factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar are Saturday morning. As many as 16 fire tenders of the Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.
A massive fire has broken out at a factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar are Saturday morning. As many as 16 fire tenders of the Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.
According to reports, many factory workers were present inside the premises when the fire broke out. However, they managed to escape unhurt.
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
3 min read . 07:52 AM IST
1 min read . 07:43 AM IST
1 min read . 07:10 AM IST
According to reports, many factory workers were present inside the premises when the fire broke out. However, they managed to escape unhurt.
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
3 min read . 07:52 AM IST
1 min read . 07:43 AM IST
1 min read . 07:10 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.