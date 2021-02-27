Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Pratap Nagar, fire tenders rushed to spot
Factory workers were present inside the premises when the fire broke out.

Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Pratap Nagar, fire tenders rushed to spot

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Staff Writer

  • As many as 16 fire tenders of the Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze
  • The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

A massive fire has broken out at a factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar are Saturday morning. As many as 16 fire tenders of the Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

According to reports, many factory workers were present inside the premises when the fire broke out. However, they managed to escape unhurt.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details awaited

