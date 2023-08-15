comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi: Fire breaks out at furniture godown in Kirti Nagar
A fire broke out at a furniture godown in Delhi's west Kirti Nagar area on Tuesday. Four fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. No casualty has been reported so far, according to PTI reports. 

Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 01:53 PM IST
