Delhi: Fire breaks out at furniture godown in Kirti Nagar1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 01:52 PM IST
Fire at furniture godown in Delhi's Kirti Nagar; four fire tenders at the scene.
A fire broke out at a furniture godown in Delhi's west Kirti Nagar area on Tuesday. Four fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. No casualty has been reported so far, according to PTI reports.
