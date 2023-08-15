Hello User
Delhi: Fire breaks out at furniture godown in Kirti Nagar
BREAKING NEWS

Delhi: Fire breaks out at furniture godown in Kirti Nagar

1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 01:52 PM IST Livemint

Fire at furniture godown in Delhi's Kirti Nagar; four fire tenders at the scene.

Mint Image

A fire broke out at a furniture godown in Delhi's west Kirti Nagar area on Tuesday. Four fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. No casualty has been reported so far, according to PTI reports.

Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 01:53 PM IST
