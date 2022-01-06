OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi: Fire breaks out at Lajpat Rai market in Chandni Chowk
A fire broke out at Lajpat Rai market opposite the Red Fort here early on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No casualties have been reported, they said.

A call about the fire at Lajpat Rai Market was received around 4.43 am and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said.

The fire has been doused and the cooling process is underway, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Further details are awaited. 

