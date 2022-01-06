Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: Fire breaks out at Lajpat Rai market in Chandni Chowk

Photo: ANI
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Livemint

As many as 12 fire force personnel have reached the spot for the firefighting.

A fire broke out at Lajpat Rai market opposite the Red Fort here early on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No casualties have been reported, they said.

A call about the fire at Lajpat Rai Market was received around 4.43 am and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said.

The fire has been doused and the cooling process is underway, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Further details are awaited. 

