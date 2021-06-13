A fire broke out at the Madanpur Khadar area near Kalindi Kunj metro station in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday.

At least six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

This comes a day after a massive fire broke out at a showroom in the Central Market of Lajpat Nagar area in Delhi on Saturday morning.

The Delhi fire brigade had rushed 30 fire engines to the spot to douse the fire.

No casualties were reported in the incident, informed Delhi Fire Services on Saturday.

Director of DFS, Atul Garg also mentioned that the situation is now under control and cooling operation is underway.

"Our men have worked very smartly; they ensured that the fire stays confined to its place. The operation began from the backside of the showrooms so that the fire does not cause any harm to the houses that side," said Garg.

When asked for a possible cause of the fire, Garg said that he speculates that the fire must have begun earlier in the morning, "but since the shops were closed, no one noticed until the fire spread to all 4 showrooms".

According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received around 10.20 am.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said, "We have registered a case under section 285 (for negligent act endangering human life) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation will be done accordingly."

Police, however, suspect that short-circuit could be a reason behind the incident even as an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of fire.

