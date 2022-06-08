Delhi: Fire breaks out at metro station parking lot; 90 vehicles damaged | Watch

Delhi: Fire breaks out at metro station parking lot; 90 vehicles damaged | Watch1 min read . 11:52 AM IST
In the national capital Delhi, a fire broke out at a metro station parking area on Wednesday. As per the latest updates, the fire incident occurred in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar in which at least 90 vehicles have got damaged but no casualties reprted.
The fire tenders rushed to the spot on time and have successfully doused the fire by now.
Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said a call regarding a fire incident in main Tikona Park in the Jamia Nagar area was received at around 5 am and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
"Several vehicles including, 10 cars, one motorcycle, two scooters, 30 new e-rickshaws, 50 old e-rickshaw caught fire in a metro parking," he added.
The cause of the fire is being ascertained.
