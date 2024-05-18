Hello User
Delhi: Fire breaks out at restaurant in Greater Kailash area

Delhi: Fire breaks out at restaurant in Greater Kailash area

Livemint

The fire has been reported from a restaurant at M Block in Greater Kailash Part 2.

Representative image of fire.

A fire broke out at a restaurant in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area on Saturday night, reported PTI quoting officials.

The fire has been reported from a restaurant at M Block in Greater Kailash Part 2.

A call was received at 10.10 pm and five fire tenders have been pressed into service, PTI quoted Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official, as saying.

Rescue operations are underway.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(More details are awaited)

