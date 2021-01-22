OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi: Fire breaks out in building near ITO, 3 fire tenders on spot
The cause of the fire in a building near the ITO area is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)
The cause of the fire in a building near the ITO area is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

Delhi: Fire breaks out in building near ITO, 3 fire tenders on spot

1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2021, 10:00 AM IST Staff Writer

  • At least three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze
  • The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

A fire broke out in a building in the ITO area of the national capital on Friday morning, according to reports.

A call about the fire was received at 8.30 am, a fire official told news agency PTI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
AP Photo

America emerges disunited but intact

6 min read . 11:12 AM IST
Davos Agenda: Asia to dominate virtual event as Covid-hit West struggles

Davos Agenda: Asia to dominate virtual event as Covid-hit West struggles

3 min read . 11:09 AM IST
Photo shared on Twitter by Indian Air Force official handle.

Desert Knight-21 Exercise: Here's all you need to know

1 min read . 11:07 AM IST
A healthcare worker reacts as she receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

Covid vaccination: Odisha healthcare workers admitted to hospital after receiving jab

1 min read . 10:51 AM IST

"We received a call about a fire in a metre board in the Institution of Engineers building at ITO. Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire-fighting operations are underway," said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Service.

At least three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout