Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi: Fire breaks out in building near ITO, 3 fire tenders on spot
The cause of the fire in a building near the ITO area is yet to be ascertained.

Delhi: Fire breaks out in building near ITO, 3 fire tenders on spot

1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Staff Writer

  • At least three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze
  • The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

A fire broke out in a building in the ITO area of the national capital on Friday morning, according to reports.

A fire broke out in a building in the ITO area of the national capital on Friday morning, according to reports.

A call about the fire was received at 8.30 am, a fire official told news agency PTI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

America emerges disunited but intact

6 min read . 11:12 AM IST

Davos Agenda: Asia to dominate virtual event as Covid-hit West struggles

3 min read . 11:09 AM IST

Desert Knight-21 Exercise: Here's all you need to know

1 min read . 11:07 AM IST

Covid vaccination: Odisha healthcare workers admitted to hospital after receiving jab

1 min read . 10:51 AM IST

A call about the fire was received at 8.30 am, a fire official told news agency PTI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

America emerges disunited but intact

6 min read . 11:12 AM IST

Davos Agenda: Asia to dominate virtual event as Covid-hit West struggles

3 min read . 11:09 AM IST

Desert Knight-21 Exercise: Here's all you need to know

1 min read . 11:07 AM IST

Covid vaccination: Odisha healthcare workers admitted to hospital after receiving jab

1 min read . 10:51 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"We received a call about a fire in a metre board in the Institution of Engineers building at ITO. Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire-fighting operations are underway," said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Service.

At least three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.