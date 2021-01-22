Delhi: Fire breaks out in building near ITO, 3 fire tenders on spot

Delhi: Fire breaks out in building near ITO, 3 fire tenders on spot1 min read . 10:00 AM IST
- At least three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze
- The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained
A fire broke out in a building in the ITO area of the national capital on Friday morning, according to reports.
A call about the fire was received at 8.30 am, a fire official told news agency PTI.
"We received a call about a fire in a metre board in the Institution of Engineers building at ITO. Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire-fighting operations are underway," said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Service.
At least three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
