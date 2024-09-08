Delhi: Fire breaks out in clothes factory in Bakkarwala area; firefighting operation underway | Watch

  • Firefighting operation underway to douse the fire that broke out in a clothes factory near Rajiv Ratna Awas in the Bakkarwala area of ​​Outer Delhi.

Livemint
Published8 Sep 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Delhi: Fire breaks out in clothes factory in Bakkarwala area; firefighting operation underway
Delhi: Fire breaks out in clothes factory in Bakkarwala area; firefighting operation underway(ANI)

Delhi: Firefighting operations are currently underway to douse a fire that broke out in a clothes factory near Rajiv Ratna Awas in the Bakkarwala area of ​​Outer Delhi, on Sunday.

In a video released by the ANI, thick plumes of smoke and intense flames can be seen billowing from the first floor of the double-story building.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, immediately upon receiving the news, said the Delhi Fire Services Department officials.

“Twenty-five fire engines were dispatched to the spot, and firefighting operations are ongoing,” the officers were quoted as saying by ANI.

The officials further added that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Keep checking here for more updates.

First Published:8 Sep 2024, 09:52 AM IST
