Delhi: Firefighting operations are currently underway to douse a fire that broke out in a clothes factory near Rajiv Ratna Awas in the Bakkarwala area of ​​Outer Delhi, on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a video released by the ANI, thick plumes of smoke and intense flames can be seen billowing from the first floor of the double-story building.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, immediately upon receiving the news, said the Delhi Fire Services Department officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Twenty-five fire engines were dispatched to the spot, and firefighting operations are ongoing," the officers were quoted as saying by ANI.

The officials further added that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.