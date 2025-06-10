Delhi: Fire breaks out in Dwarka apartment; rescue operations underway | Watch

A fire broke out in a flat on the sixth floor of an apartment building in the Dwarka district of Delhi on Tuesday.

According to officials, two to three people may be trapped inside the flat.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the incident at 10:01 am, following which eight fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

The firefighters began rescue and firefighting operations without delay.

" According to initial reports, two to three people may be trapped inside," said a fire official.

There have been no confirmed injuries as of now, and fire officials continued to douse the flames.

Further information is awaited.

On Monday, after a fire was reported at Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake metro station (Pink Line) in Delhi, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that trains approaching the station were running at a restricted speed of 25 km/hr, compared to the normal speed of up to 40 km/hr.

In a series of X posts, DMRC said, "Train services on Line-7 (Pink Line, i.e. Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) have been regulated on a small stretch since 11:20 AM today due to smoke being detected in one of the technical rooms at Trilok Puri-Sanjay Lake Metro station."

"Train services on the rest of the Pink Line are running normally. Centralised announcements are frequently made on station premises and inside trains to inform the passengers. Smoke has been dissipated with help of Delhi fire service personnel as of now and efforts are on to restore the signalling/AFC in the affected section," the DMRC added.

Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director Corporate Communications DMRC, said the smoke has been dissipated with the help of Delhi fire service personnel, and efforts are being made to restore the signalling/AFC in the affected section.