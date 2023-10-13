comScore
Delhi: Fire breaks out in factory near Udyog Nagar metro station

 Livemint

A fire broke out in a plastic factory near Udyog Nagar metro station. 26 fire tenders have been rushed to the site.

Fire breaks out at plastic factory near Udyog Nagar metro station, no casualties. (ANI)Premium
Fire breaks out at plastic factory near Udyog Nagar metro station, no casualties. (ANI)

A fire broke out in a plastic factory near Udyog Nagar metro station in the national capital, said Delhi Fire Services on Thursday.

According to the fire department, a total of 26 fire tenders have reached the spot and the operation to douse the fire is on.

"A fire call about a factory fire was received. October 13, Time: 6:01 am. Fire in plastic dana factory at H-10 Near metro station, Udyog Nagar. A total of 26 fire tenders rushed to the site. So far no causality reported," an official statement said.

No casualty has been reported so far.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

Updated: 13 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST
