Delhi: Fire breaks out in factory near Udyog Nagar metro station

A fire broke out in a plastic factory near Udyog Nagar metro station in the national capital, said Delhi Fire Services on Thursday.

According to the fire department, a total of 26 fire tenders have reached the spot and the operation to douse the fire is on.

"A fire call about a factory fire was received. October 13, Time: 6:01 am. Fire in plastic dana factory at H-10 Near metro station, Udyog Nagar. A total of 26 fire tenders rushed to the site. So far no causality reported," an official statement said.

No casualty has been reported so far.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

