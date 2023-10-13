Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi: Fire breaks out in factory near Udyog Nagar metro station

Delhi: Fire breaks out in factory near Udyog Nagar metro station

Livemint

A fire broke out in a plastic factory near Udyog Nagar metro station. 26 fire tenders have been rushed to the site.

Fire breaks out at plastic factory near Udyog Nagar metro station, no casualties. (ANI)

A fire broke out in a plastic factory near Udyog Nagar metro station in the national capital, said Delhi Fire Services on Thursday.

According to the fire department, a total of 26 fire tenders have reached the spot and the operation to douse the fire is on.

"A fire call about a factory fire was received. October 13, Time: 6:01 am. Fire in plastic dana factory at H-10 Near metro station, Udyog Nagar. A total of 26 fire tenders rushed to the site. So far no causality reported," an official statement said.

No casualty has been reported so far.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 13 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.