Delhi: Fire breaks out in Gokulpuri, 7 dead1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2022, 09:18 AM IST
According to the Delhi Fire Service, the blaze has been brought under control, seven bodies recovered by the fire department
According to the Delhi Fire Service, the blaze has been brought under control, seven bodies recovered by the fire department
|
Listen to this article
A fire broke out in Delhi's Gokupuri on Friday night in which seven people have died. “The fire was brought under control, seven bodies recovered by the Fire Department," Delhi Fire Service said.
According to Additional DCP, Morth East Delhi, the fire incident took place at 1 AM and the fire team was able to douse the fire by 4 AM.
“At 1 am there was a fire incident in Gokulpuri PS area. Immediately teams reached the spot with all rescue equipment. We also contacted the Fire Dept that responded very well.We could douse the fire by around 4 am. 30 shanties burned and 7 lives are lost," Additional DCP said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!