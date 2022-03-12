A fire broke out in Delhi's Gokupuri on Friday night in which seven people have died. “The fire was brought under control, seven bodies recovered by the Fire Department," Delhi Fire Service said.

According to Additional DCP, Morth East Delhi, the fire incident took place at 1 AM and the fire team was able to douse the fire by 4 AM.

“At 1 am there was a fire incident in Gokulpuri PS area. Immediately teams reached the spot with all rescue equipment. We also contacted the Fire Dept that responded very well.We could douse the fire by around 4 am. 30 shanties burned and 7 lives are lost," Additional DCP said.

At 1 am there was a fire incident in Gokulpuri PS area. Immediately teams reached the spot with all rescue equipment. We also contacted the Fire Dept that responded very well.We could douse the fire by around 4 am. 30 shanties burned & 7 lives are lost: Addl DCP, North East Delhi pic.twitter.com/UT8XzgaNMR — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

