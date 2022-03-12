OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi: Fire breaks out in Gokulpuri, 7 dead
Listen to this article

A fire broke out in Delhi's Gokupuri on Friday night in which seven people have died. “The fire was brought under control, seven bodies recovered by the Fire Department," Delhi Fire Service said.

According to Additional DCP, Morth East Delhi, the fire incident took place at 1 AM and the fire team was able to douse the fire by 4 AM.

“At 1 am there was a fire incident in Gokulpuri PS area. Immediately teams reached the spot with all rescue equipment. We also contacted the Fire Dept that responded very well.We could douse the fire by around 4 am. 30 shanties burned and 7 lives are lost," Additional DCP said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout