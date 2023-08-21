Fire breaks out in factory in Nilothi village, no injuries reported.

A fire broke out in a factory in Nilothi village on Monday morning, said Delhi Fire Service officials, adding that 10 fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

However, no injury or casualty has been reported in the incident so far, the officials informed.

