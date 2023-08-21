Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi: Fire breaks out in Nilothi village's factory, no injuries reported | Watch video

1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 10:21 AM IST Livemint

Fire breaks out in factory in Nilothi village, no injuries reported.

Fire breaks out in a factory in Nilothi village. (ANI)

A fire broke out in a factory in Nilothi village on Monday morning, said Delhi Fire Service officials, adding that 10 fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

However, no injury or casualty has been reported in the incident so far, the officials informed.

“Fire breaks out in a factory in Nilothi village, 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot. No injuries to anyone so far," Delhi Fire Service said.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

21 Aug 2023, 10:21 AM IST
