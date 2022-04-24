OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi: Fire breaks out in railway godown near Pratap Nagar metro station, 14 fire engines rushed to the spot. Watch
NEW DELHI : A major fire reportedly broke out in at a railway godown at the Sabzi Mandi near Pratap Nagar metro station on Sunday, new agency ANI reported. 

A total of 14 fire engines were rushed to the spot to put the blaze under control. The fire has been brought under control.

No injuries have been reported so far, they said.

Watch the video here

In the video dark smoke can be seen engulfing the skies as fire tenders struggle to control the blaze. Two trains also seem stationed nearby. 

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said, "A call was received around 4:25 pm about the blaze in the railway godown at Sabzi Mandi near Pratap Nagar metro station. A total of 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot."

The fire has been brought under control now, the fire department said, adding its cause is being ascertained.

