Thu Oct 12 2023 10:33:09
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi: Fire breaks out in Udyog Nagar's factory
Delhi: Fire breaks out in Udyog Nagar's factory

A fire broke out in a factory in the Peera Garhi area of Udyog Nagar early this morning today. A total of 33 fire tenders were deployed at the spot.

A fire broke out in a factory in the Peera Garhi area of Udyog Nagar in Delhi. (ANI)Premium
A fire broke out in a factory in the Peera Garhi area of Udyog Nagar early morning on Thursday, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

Immediately, a total of 33 fire tenders were deployed at the spot. Delhi Fire Service informed that the blaze is under control now.

(This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST
