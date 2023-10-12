Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi: Fire breaks out in Udyog Nagar's factory

Delhi: Fire breaks out in Udyog Nagar's factory

Livemint

A fire broke out in a factory in the Peera Garhi area of Udyog Nagar early this morning today. A total of 33 fire tenders were deployed at the spot.

A fire broke out in a factory in the Peera Garhi area of Udyog Nagar in Delhi. (ANI)

A fire broke out in a factory in the Peera Garhi area of Udyog Nagar early morning on Thursday, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

Immediately, a total of 33 fire tenders were deployed at the spot. Delhi Fire Service informed that the blaze is under control now.

(This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.