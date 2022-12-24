Delhi: Fire breaks out in Vikaspuri; 18 fire tenders rushed to the spot

Delhi: Fire breaks out in Vikaspuri; 18 fire tenders rushed to the spot1 min read . 08:52 AM IST
A major fire broke out at a shop at DDA Lal market in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri area Saturday morning.
A call regarding a fire incident was received at around 5.50 am, following which 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.
The blaze is in basement, ground and first floors of a general shop, the fire officials said.
No injury or causality has been reported so far, they said, adding the operation to douse the blaze is underway.
(Further details awaited)
