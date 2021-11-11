Delhi: Fire breaks out near Karkarduma metro station

No casualties have been reported so far. A total of 14 fire tenders are present at the spot

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of Rishabh Tower near Karkarduma metro station in New Delhi on Thursday, said the fire department. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No casualties have been reported so far. A total of 14 fire tenders are present at the spot to bring the situation under control, reported news agency ANI.

