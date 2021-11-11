Delhi: Fire breaks out near Karkarduma metro station

Delhi: Fire breaks out near Karkarduma metro station1 min read . 10:27 PM IST
No casualties have been reported so far. A total of 14 fire tenders are present at the spot
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
No casualties have been reported so far. A total of 14 fire tenders are present at the spot
A fire broke out on the sixth floor of Rishabh Tower near Karkarduma metro station in New Delhi on Thursday, said the fire department.
A fire broke out on the sixth floor of Rishabh Tower near Karkarduma metro station in New Delhi on Thursday, said the fire department.
No casualties have been reported so far. A total of 14 fire tenders are present at the spot to bring the situation under control, reported news agency ANI.
No casualties have been reported so far. A total of 14 fire tenders are present at the spot to bring the situation under control, reported news agency ANI.
According to the fire officials, a call regarding the fire at an office was received at 8.10 pm.
According to the fire officials, a call regarding the fire at an office was received at 8.10 pm.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!