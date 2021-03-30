OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi: Fire breaks out on 6th floor of ISBT Kashmere Gate, 9 fire tenders at spot

A major fire broke out on the 6th floor of Delhi's Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) on Tuesday, according to news agency ANI. Nine fire tenders are currently at the spot.

Rescue operations are underway and no casualties have been reported so far.

According to TV reports, the fire is under control now.

More details awaited...

