Delhi: Fire breaks out on 6th floor of ISBT Kashmere Gate, 9 fire tenders at spot1 min read . 03:47 PM IST
Rescue operations are underway and no casualties have been reported so far
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rescue operations are underway and no casualties have been reported so far
A major fire broke out on the 6th floor of Delhi's Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) on Tuesday, according to news agency ANI. Nine fire tenders are currently at the spot.
A major fire broke out on the 6th floor of Delhi's Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) on Tuesday, according to news agency ANI. Nine fire tenders are currently at the spot.
Rescue operations are underway and no casualties have been reported so far.
Rescue operations are underway and no casualties have been reported so far.
According to TV reports, the fire is under control now.
More details awaited...
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.