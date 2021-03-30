Rescue operations are underway and no casualties have been reported so far

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A major fire broke out on the 6th floor of Delhi's Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) on Tuesday, according to news agency ANI. Nine fire tenders are currently at the spot.

A major fire broke out on the 6th floor of Delhi's Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) on Tuesday, according to news agency ANI. Nine fire tenders are currently at the spot.

According to TV reports, the fire is under control now.

More details awaited... {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}