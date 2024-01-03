Delhi: Massive blaze breaks out at factory in Bawana | WATCH

A massive fire erupted at a factory located in Delhi's Bawana industrial area in the early hours of Wednesday.

As reported by ANI, there were no reported casualties or injuries. Delhi Fire Service Department officials received a call about the fire at approximately 1:40 a.m. The incident occurred at a factory located in Sector 3 near Sai Dharam Kaanta in the Bawana industrial area. In response to the information, 25 fire tenders quickly arrived at the scene and initiated firefighting operations.

The fire has been brought under control, said officials adding, “So far, no injuries or causalities have been reported."

This is a developing story.

(With inputs from ANI)

