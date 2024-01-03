Delhi: Massive blaze breaks out at factory in Bawana | WATCH
A massive fire erupted at a factory in Delhi's Bawana industrial area. No casualties or injuries have been reported.
A massive fire erupted at a factory located in Delhi's Bawana industrial area in the early hours of Wednesday.
The fire has been brought under control, said officials adding, “So far, no injuries or causalities have been reported."
This is a developing story.
(With inputs from ANI)
