Delhi: Massive blaze breaks out at factory in Bawana | WATCH

A massive fire erupted at a factory located in Delhi's Bawana industrial area in the early hours of Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, there were no reported casualties or injuries.

Delhi Fire Service Department officials received a call about the fire at approximately 1:40 a.m. The incident occurred at a factory located in Sector 3 near Sai Dharam Kaanta in the Bawana industrial area. In response to the information, 25 fire tenders quickly arrived at the scene and initiated firefighting operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fire has been brought under control, said officials adding, “So far, no injuries or causalities have been reported."

This is a developing story.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

