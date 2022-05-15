Meanwhile, on Friday, a massive fire broke out in a four-storey building in west Delhi’s Mundka area in which 27 people lost their lives. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited Delhi's Mundka where a massive fire on Friday claimed as many as 27 lives. The CM announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those who were injured. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Home Minister Satyendar Jain also visited the spot to oversee rescue operations. Meanwhile, a magisterial inquiry had been ordered into the matter.

