Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi: Fire fighting operations on after fire broke out at Narela area last night. See details

Delhi: Fire fighting operations on after fire broke out at Narela area last night. See details

Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke at a plastic granulation factory at Narela, in New Delhi.
1 min read . 07:18 AM IST Livemint

  • The fire fighting operation continues after a fire broke out at a plastic granulation factory in Narela Industrial area last night

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Following a fire breaking out at a tarpaulin-manufacturing factory in north Delhi's Narela Industrial area on Saturday evening, the Fire Department has said that the fire fighting operation continues.

Following a fire breaking out at a tarpaulin-manufacturing factory in north Delhi's Narela Industrial area on Saturday evening, the Fire Department has said that the fire fighting operation continues.

ADO AK Sharma, Fire Department said, “we're unable to enter inside. We're dousing the fire from outside. It is expected to be controlled in next 2-3 hours."

ADO AK Sharma, Fire Department said, “we're unable to enter inside. We're dousing the fire from outside. It is expected to be controlled in next 2-3 hours."

Additionally, Delhi Fire Official on Saturday called the blaze at Narela's plastic granulation factory in the national capital a "medium-category" fire, adding that no casualty has been reported so far.

Additionally, Delhi Fire Official on Saturday called the blaze at Narela's plastic granulation factory in the national capital a "medium-category" fire, adding that no casualty has been reported so far.

A fire broke out at a plastic granulation factory in north Delhi's Narela area on Saturday night. After getting the information, a total of 25 fire tenders reached the spot including one Sky Lift firefighter to douse the blaze.

A fire broke out at a plastic granulation factory in north Delhi's Narela area on Saturday night. After getting the information, a total of 25 fire tenders reached the spot including one Sky Lift firefighter to douse the blaze.

"We received the call about the fire in Narela Industrial area at around 9.10 pm. Fire officials reached the spot and declared it a medium-category fire. No casualty has been reported," SK Dua, Fire Department told ANI. The Delhi Police informed that the fire is now under control in the factory that used to manufacture tarpaulin.

"We received the call about the fire in Narela Industrial area at around 9.10 pm. Fire officials reached the spot and declared it a medium-category fire. No casualty has been reported," SK Dua, Fire Department told ANI. The Delhi Police informed that the fire is now under control in the factory that used to manufacture tarpaulin.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a massive fire broke out in a four-storey building in west Delhi’s Mundka area in which 27 people lost their lives. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited Delhi's Mundka where a massive fire on Friday claimed as many as 27 lives. The CM announced a compensation of 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and 50,000 for those who were injured. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Home Minister Satyendar Jain also visited the spot to oversee rescue operations. Meanwhile, a magisterial inquiry had been ordered into the matter.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a massive fire broke out in a four-storey building in west Delhi’s Mundka area in which 27 people lost their lives. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited Delhi's Mundka where a massive fire on Friday claimed as many as 27 lives. The CM announced a compensation of 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and 50,000 for those who were injured. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Home Minister Satyendar Jain also visited the spot to oversee rescue operations. Meanwhile, a magisterial inquiry had been ordered into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)