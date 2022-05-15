This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The fire fighting operation continues after a fire broke out at a plastic granulation factory in Narela Industrial area last night
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Following a fire breaking out at a tarpaulin-manufacturing factory in north Delhi's Narela Industrial area on Saturday evening, the Fire Department has said that the fire fighting operation continues.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Following a fire breaking out at a tarpaulin-manufacturing factory in north Delhi's Narela Industrial area on Saturday evening, the Fire Department has said that the fire fighting operation continues.
ADO AK Sharma, Fire Department said, “we're unable to enter inside. We're dousing the fire from outside. It is expected to be controlled in next 2-3 hours."
ADO AK Sharma, Fire Department said, “we're unable to enter inside. We're dousing the fire from outside. It is expected to be controlled in next 2-3 hours."
Additionally, Delhi Fire Official on Saturday called the blaze at Narela's plastic granulation factory in the national capital a "medium-category" fire, adding that no casualty has been reported so far.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, Delhi Fire Official on Saturday called the blaze at Narela's plastic granulation factory in the national capital a "medium-category" fire, adding that no casualty has been reported so far.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A fire broke out at a plastic granulation factory in north Delhi's Narela area on Saturday night. After getting the information, a total of 25 fire tenders reached the spot including one Sky Lift firefighter to douse the blaze.
A fire broke out at a plastic granulation factory in north Delhi's Narela area on Saturday night. After getting the information, a total of 25 fire tenders reached the spot including one Sky Lift firefighter to douse the blaze.
"We received the call about the fire in Narela Industrial area at around 9.10 pm. Fire officials reached the spot and declared it a medium-category fire. No casualty has been reported," SK Dua, Fire Department told ANI. The Delhi Police informed that the fire is now under control in the factory that used to manufacture tarpaulin.
"We received the call about the fire in Narela Industrial area at around 9.10 pm. Fire officials reached the spot and declared it a medium-category fire. No casualty has been reported," SK Dua, Fire Department told ANI. The Delhi Police informed that the fire is now under control in the factory that used to manufacture tarpaulin.
Meanwhile, on Friday, a massive fire broke out in a four-storey building in west Delhi’s Mundka area in which 27 people lost their lives. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited Delhi's Mundka where a massive fire on Friday claimed as many as 27 lives. The CM announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those who were injured. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Home Minister Satyendar Jain also visited the spot to oversee rescue operations. Meanwhile, a magisterial inquiry had been ordered into the matter.
Meanwhile, on Friday, a massive fire broke out in a four-storey building in west Delhi’s Mundka area in which 27 people lost their lives. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited Delhi's Mundka where a massive fire on Friday claimed as many as 27 lives. The CM announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those who were injured. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Home Minister Satyendar Jain also visited the spot to oversee rescue operations. Meanwhile, a magisterial inquiry had been ordered into the matter.