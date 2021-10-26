Delhi fire: Four people died in a massive house fire

As many as four people were found dead after a fire broke out on the top floor of the three-storey building in Delhi's Old Seemapuri area

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As many as four people were found dead after a fire broke out on the top floor of the three-storey building in Delhi's Old Seemapuri area, news agency ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As many as four people were found dead after a fire broke out on the top floor of the three-storey building in Delhi's Old Seemapuri area, news agency ANI reported.

Fire department personnel managed to bring the blaze under control and four fire tenders were pressed into service. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fire department personnel managed to bring the blaze under control and four fire tenders were pressed into service. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}