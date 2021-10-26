Delhi fire: Four people died in a massive house fire

Delhi fire: Four people died in a massive house fire1 min read . 08:27 AM IST
As many as four people were found dead after a fire broke out on the top floor of the three-storey building in Delhi's Old Seemapuri area
As many as four people were found dead after a fire broke out on the top floor of the three-storey building in Delhi's Old Seemapuri area, news agency ANI reported.
Fire department personnel managed to bring the blaze under control and four fire tenders were pressed into service.
Further details awaited.
