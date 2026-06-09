Delhi fire horror: Sole survivor of Gurugram CA's family dies day after blaze killed 8 members

The Aggarwal family met a tragic fate earlier this month when eight of its members died in a fire that broke out at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. Six days later, the lone survivor in the family, Radheshyam Aggarwal, died, fighting a lung ailment at Max Hospital in Delhi.

The death of Radheshyam Aggarwal on Tuesday ended the entire branch of the Aggarwal family.

According to the Times of India, the family had travelled to Delhi to be near Radheshyam, who was undergoing treatment for a lung infection at Max hospital in Saket.

To remain close to him during his treatment, several relatives checked into a nearby hotel, where a fire later claimed their lives, the report added.

Radheshyam Aggarwal's entire family, including his wife, their chartered accountant son Vivek Aggarwal, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, was killed in the Hauz Rani fire in the national capital on June 3.

Radheshyam Aggarwal was admitted to the hospital on May 30 and had been undergoing treatment for respiratory issues and was on ventilator support.

He passed away around 11.15 AM on Tuesday.

During that period, his chartered accountant (CA) son Vivek Aggarwal had taken rooms at Flourish Stays, a Bed-and-Breakfast premises in Hauz Rani, in Malviya Nagar, located a few minutes away from the hospital, according to PTI.

His family and a few relatives had come to see him in Delhi.

On the morning of June 3, a fire broke out at the illegal B&B premises in the Hauz Rani area, killing eight family members and relatives, including Radheshyam's son Vivek Aggarwal, Vivek's wife Tarjani, Vivek's two daughters Jeevisha and Variya and Radhe Shyam's wife Premlata.

Also among the deceased in the blaze were Vivek's maternal uncle Ashok Goyal from Kishangarh, Rajasthan, as well as his mother's sister Kamla and her husband, Javri Lal, bringing the total number of deaths to eight.

As many as 22 people, including several foreigners, lost their lives while 25 were injured after a major fire tore through the Flourish Stays B&B in a narrow bylane in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar last Wednesday.

13 patients currently admitted at Max Hospital In its latest statement, the Max Hospital in Saket said on Tuesday, June 9, that a total of 13 patients are currently admitted at the facility, of whom four international patients are planned for discharge during the day.

The hospital said a total of 13 patients are currently admitted at the facility, of whom four international patients are planned for discharge during the day.

At present, six patients are receiving care in the intensive care unit (ICU), while three others were admitted in the wards, it said.

All admitted patients are clinically stable and continue to show satisfactory recovery, according to the hospital.