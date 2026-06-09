Delhi fire horror: Sole survivor of Gurugram CA's family dies day after blaze killed 8 members

The Aggarwal family met a tragic fate earlier this month when eight of its members died in a fire that broke out at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. Six days later, the lone survivor in the family, Radheshyam Aggarwal, died, fighting a lung ailment at Max Hospital in Delhi.

Advertisement

The death of Radheshyam Aggarwal on Tuesday ended the entire branch of the Aggarwal family.

According to the Times of India, the family had travelled to Delhi to be near Radheshyam, who was undergoing treatment for a lung infection at Max hospital in Saket.

To remain close to him during his treatment, several relatives checked into a nearby hotel, where a fire later claimed their lives, the report added.

Radheshyam Aggarwal's entire family, including his wife, their chartered accountant son Vivek Aggarwal, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, was killed in the Hauz Rani fire in the national capital on June 3.

Radheshyam Aggarwal was admitted to the hospital on May 30 and had been undergoing treatment for respiratory issues and was on ventilator support.

Advertisement

He passed away around 11.15 AM on Tuesday.

During that period, his chartered accountant (CA) son Vivek Aggarwal had taken rooms at Flourish Stays, a Bed-and-Breakfast premises in Hauz Rani, in Malviya Nagar, located a few minutes away from the hospital, according to PTI.

His family and a few relatives had come to see him in Delhi.

On the morning of June 3, a fire broke out at the illegal B&B premises in the Hauz Rani area, killing eight family members and relatives, including Radheshyam's son Vivek Aggarwal, Vivek's wife Tarjani, Vivek's two daughters Jeevisha and Variya and Radhe Shyam's wife Premlata.

Also among the deceased in the blaze were Vivek's maternal uncle Ashok Goyal from Kishangarh, Rajasthan, as well as his mother's sister Kamla and her husband, Javri Lal, bringing the total number of deaths to eight.

Advertisement

As many as 22 people, including several foreigners, lost their lives while 25 were injured after a major fire tore through the Flourish Stays B&B in a narrow bylane in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar last Wednesday.

13 patients currently admitted at Max Hospital In its latest statement, the Max Hospital in Saket said on Tuesday, June 9, that a total of 13 patients are currently admitted at the facility, of whom four international patients are planned for discharge during the day.

The hospital said a total of 13 patients are currently admitted at the facility, of whom four international patients are planned for discharge during the day.

Advertisement

At present, six patients are receiving care in the intensive care unit (ICU), while three others were admitted in the wards, it said.

All admitted patients are clinically stable and continue to show satisfactory recovery, according to the hospital.

The patients are being provided comprehensive care and continuous monitoring to ensure the best possible clinical outcomes, the statement added.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Delhi fire horror: Sole survivor of Gurugram CA's family dies day after blaze killed 8 members