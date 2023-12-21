Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi: Fire breaks out in Gopaldas Bhawan building at Connaught Place| WATCH

Delhi: Fire breaks out in Gopaldas Bhawan building at Connaught Place| WATCH

Livemint

Fire erupts on the 11th floor of the Gopaldas Bhawan building in Delhi, with thick black smoke seen.

Fire erupts on the 11th floor of the Gopaldas Bhawan building in Delhi, with thick black smoke seen. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi: A fire broke out in the Gopaldas Bhawan building on Barakhamba Road here on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

At approximately 1 pm, a report regarding the fire was received, and in response, 15 fire tenders were deployed into action, as confirmed by an official from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), PTI reported.

A fire erupted on the 11th floor of the building, according to official statements. A video shared on social media depicted thick black smoke emanating from the building.

Emergency response efforts are currently in progress, with occupants of the Gopaldas building being evacuated.

(With inputs from PTI)

(This is a developing story)

