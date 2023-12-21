Delhi: Fire breaks out in Gopaldas Bhawan building at Connaught Place| WATCH

Delhi: A fire broke out in the Gopaldas Bhawan building on Barakhamba Road here on Thursday afternoon, officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At approximately 1 pm, a report regarding the fire was received, and in response, 15 fire tenders were deployed into action, as confirmed by an official from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), PTI reported.

A fire erupted on the 11th floor of the building, according to official statements. A video shared on social media depicted thick black smoke emanating from the building. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Emergency response efforts are currently in progress, with occupants of the Gopaldas building being evacuated.

(With inputs from PTI)

(This is a developing story) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

