Delhi fire: A fire broke out at a house in Harphool Singh Building near Punjab National Bank (PNB) Subzi Mandi Clock Tower due to an LPG cylinder explosion today.

The Delhi Fire Service officials said sixteen people, including six children, were rescued after a fire broke out in a flat in central Delhi's Subzi Mandi area, as reported by PTI.

The rescue operation was challenging as an LPG gas cylinder exploded inside the flat, official added. According to the DFS, the fire has been doused and no one sustained any serious injuries. "We have started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire," said a senior police official.

(With agency inputs)

