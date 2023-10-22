Delhi fire: Massive blaze erupts at house near Punjab National Bank. Details here
Delhi fire: Fire in Harphool Singh Bldg near PNB Subzi Mandi Clock Tower. 16 people rescued. Multiple fire tenders rush to spot of house fire in Harphool Singh Building.
Delhi fire: A fire broke out at a house in Harphool Singh Building near Punjab National Bank (PNB) Subzi Mandi Clock Tower due to an LPG cylinder explosion today.
The rescue operation was challenging as an LPG gas cylinder exploded inside the flat, official added. According to the DFS, the fire has been doused and no one sustained any serious injuries. "We have started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire," said a senior police official.
(With agency inputs)
