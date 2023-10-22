Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi fire: Massive blaze erupts at house near Punjab National Bank. Details here

Delhi fire: Massive blaze erupts at house near Punjab National Bank. Details here

Livemint

  • Delhi fire: Fire in Harphool Singh Bldg near PNB Subzi Mandi Clock Tower. 16 people rescued. Multiple fire tenders rush to spot of house fire in Harphool Singh Building.

Delhi news: Fire breaks out at house in Subzi Mandi Clock Tower due to LPG cylinder explosion; 16 people rescued.

Delhi fire: A fire broke out at a house in Harphool Singh Building near Punjab National Bank (PNB) Subzi Mandi Clock Tower due to an LPG cylinder explosion today.

The Delhi Fire Service officials said sixteen people, including six children, were rescued after a fire broke out in a flat in central Delhi's Subzi Mandi area, as reported by PTI.

The rescue operation was challenging as an LPG gas cylinder exploded inside the flat, official added. According to the DFS, the fire has been doused and no one sustained any serious injuries. "We have started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire," said a senior police official.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 22 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.